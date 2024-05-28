Fire at Paschim Vihar Eye Hospital: No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as everyone was safely evacuated. The fire started around 11.35 am on Tuesday, involving an air conditioner's wall fixtures and a lasik laser machine. The blaze was controlled by 12.30 pm.
- Country:
- India
A fire broke at a private eye hospital in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident as people were safely evacuated from the building, they said.
A call was received regarding the incident at 11.35 am. The fire broke out at the second floor of Eye Mantra Hospital, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
Six fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused by 12.30 pm, the official said, adding that the cooling operation is underway.
According to the official, the fire was in a split air conditioner's wall fixtures and a lasik laser machine. Local police has been informed about the matter for further probe, the official said.
