Pioneering Heart Surgery Saves Beagle in India

A seven-year-old beagle named Juliet underwent a groundbreaking minimally invasive heart surgery for Mitral valve disease. Conducted by veterinarians at Max PetZ Hospital, this pioneering Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) marks the first such procedure by private practitioners in the Indian subcontinent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:30 IST
A groundbreaking heart surgery has saved a seven-year-old beagle suffering from Mitral valve disease, a common yet severe condition in dogs. The minimally invasive procedure was performed at Max PetZ Hospital.

Dr. Bhanu Dev Sharma, an interventional cardiologist for small animals, led the pioneering Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER), the first of its kind performed by private practitioners in the Indian subcontinent. This innovative technique, characterized as a hybrid surgery, merges micro surgery with interventional procedures, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional open heart surgery.

Juliet, the beagle, recovered swiftly and was discharged in stable condition just two days post-operation. This TEER procedure, initially learned from experts at Colorado State University, was conducted by Sharma and his team who trained in Shanghai. The successful surgery epitomizes a significant advancement in veterinary cardiology, providing new hope for dogs afflicted with Mitral valve disease.

