MoHFW and MoD Sign MoU to Launch Specialized Tele-MANAS Cell for Armed Forces

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on operating a special cell of Tele MANAS, the National Telemental Health Helpline, as a pilot project. This initiative will be hosted at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune for two years. The MoU was signed by Ms Aradhna Patnaik, Additional Secretary & Mission Director of MoHFW, and Lt General Daljit Singh, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services.

The special Tele-MANAS Cell was inaugurated on December 1, 2023, by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, in the presence of senior officials from both ministries.

Initiative Overview

The initiative aims to address the unique stressors faced by Indian military personnel. Recognizing the need for tele-mental health services in the Armed Forces due to their operational environment, cultural challenges, and stressors related to regional conflicts, the Tele MANAS cell will provide specialized mental health care. The collaboration ensures that Armed Forces personnel and their families receive prompt and effective mental health support.

Lt General Daljit Singh emphasized the longstanding need for mental health counseling in the Armed Forces. He highlighted that the dedicated Tele MANAS cell will provide crucial 24/7 mental health assistance, addressing the concerns of Armed Forces personnel and their families more effectively.

Ms. Aradhna Patnaik underscored the significance of addressing the mental health needs of the Armed Forces, noting their distinct mental health requirements.

About Tele MANAS

Tele MANAS is the digital extension of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), offering 24/7 tele-mental health services through a toll-free number, 14416, available in each State and Union Territory (UT). Since its launch in October 2022, Tele MANAS has established 51 operational cells across 36 States and UTs, providing services in 20 different languages. The initiative has received over 10 lakh calls and manages more than 3,500 calls daily, indicating a significant demand for mental health services.

Event Attendees

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including:

Dr. K K Tripathy, Economic Advisor

Air Marshal Sadhna Saxena Nair, Director General Hospital Services (Armed Forces)

Maj General Dharmesh, Additional Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (Medical Research, Health and Training)

Col Subhadeep Ghosh, Director Armed Forces Medical Services (Health)

Senior officers from both the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Defence were also present at the event.

This collaboration between MoHFW and MoD marks a significant step towards providing comprehensive mental health support to the Armed Forces, ensuring their mental well-being and enhancing their operational readiness.