Tragedy in North Kivu: Islamist Rebels Strike Again
At least 16 people were killed in an attack by the suspected Islamist rebel group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), in North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. The ADF started as a Ugandan insurgency and has been operating from the eastern Congo jungles for nearly three decades.
Reuters | Beni | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:06 IST
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 5 (Reuters) - A t least 16 people were killed by a suspected Islamist rebel group based in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, an official from the local administration said on Wednesday.
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), allied to Islamic State, started as a Ugandan insurgency but has operated from the jungles of eastern Congo for almost three decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
