First Human A(H5N2) Bird Flu Case in Mexico Ends in Tragedy
The first documented human case of A(H5N2) bird flu in Mexico has ended in tragedy, with the patient passing away due to chronic diseases rather than the virus itself, according to Mexico's health ministry. This came shortly after the World Health Organization confirmed the case.
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:48 IST
The Mexican resident identified with contracting A(H5N2) bird flu in Mexico died due to chronic diseases and not the virus, Mexico's health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said it had confirmed the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with A(H5N2) avian influenza in Mexico.
