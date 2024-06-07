First Human A(H5N2) Bird Flu Case in Mexico Ends in Tragedy

The Mexican resident identified with contracting A(H5N2) bird flu in Mexico died due to chronic diseases and not the virus, Mexico's health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said it had confirmed the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with A(H5N2) avian influenza in Mexico.

