Bihar to Issue One Crore Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Cards in a Month

The Bihar government plans to issue one crore new Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards within a month. Under ABPM-JAY, eligible families receive health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually. Health Minister Mangal Pandey directed officials to expedite the process, with 3.45 lakh cards issued last month.

07-06-2024
The Bihar government announced on Friday its objective of distributing one crore new Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards within the next month.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY) provides annual health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care, targeting low-income earners nationwide through a centrally funded program supported by both the Union government and states.

The decision emerged from a high-level review meeting chaired by Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, who has directed health department officials to accelerate the issuance of these cards to eligible beneficiaries within the state. Currently, approximately 2.92 crore residents benefit from the ABPM-JAY scheme, with 3,45,785 cards distributed in the last month alone.

