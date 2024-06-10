Left Menu

Akums Unveils New Gastrointestinal Drug Duo for Enhanced Patient Care

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has launched a new combination drug for gastrointestinal tract disorders. The medication, comprising Rabeprazole and Levosulpiride SR capsules, has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India. The drug aims to improve gastrointestinal function and overall well-being, offering rapid relief with fewer side effects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:10 IST
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of a breakthrough combination drug targeting gastrointestinal tract disorders.

The new Rabeprazole and Levosulpiride SR capsules come after receiving approval from the Drug Controller General of India. This innovative medication promises to enhance gastrointestinal function and improve patients' overall well-being, according to a company statement.

Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Jain highlighted that clinical studies have revealed Rabeprazole's efficacy in alleviating heartburn and other dyspepsia-related symptoms, while Levosulpiride offers rapid relief and better healing outcomes with minimal side effects.

