Dr Reddy's Inks Deal with Ingenus for Cancer Drug Commercialisation

In a significant development, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a U.S.-based firm, to commercialize Cyclophosphamide injection, a pivotal cancer treatment.

The agreement, signed by Dr Reddy's wholly-owned subsidiary Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, gives Dr Reddy's USA the exclusive rights to market Cyclophosphamide injection in three strengths: 500 mg/2.5mL, 1g/5mL, and 2g/10mL within the United States.

Under the terms of the deal, Dr Reddy's USA will handle commercialization while sharing 50% of profit with Ingenus. Notably, the sales of Ingenus' Cyclophosphamide injection hit USD 51.8 million in the last 12 months ending March 2024, according to IQVIA data. A subsequent commercial supply agreement will see Ingenus continue to manufacture the injection.

