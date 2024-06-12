Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Inks Deal with Ingenus for Cancer Drug Commercialisation

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has signed a licensing agreement with Ingenus Pharmaceuticals to commercialize Cyclophosphamide injection in the US. The agreement grants Dr Reddy's USA exclusive rights to market the cancer treatment, with Ingenus supplying the product. Sales last year totaled USD 51.8 million.

12-06-2024
In a significant development, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a U.S.-based firm, to commercialize Cyclophosphamide injection, a pivotal cancer treatment.

The agreement, signed by Dr Reddy's wholly-owned subsidiary Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc and Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, gives Dr Reddy's USA the exclusive rights to market Cyclophosphamide injection in three strengths: 500 mg/2.5mL, 1g/5mL, and 2g/10mL within the United States.

Under the terms of the deal, Dr Reddy's USA will handle commercialization while sharing 50% of profit with Ingenus. Notably, the sales of Ingenus' Cyclophosphamide injection hit USD 51.8 million in the last 12 months ending March 2024, according to IQVIA data. A subsequent commercial supply agreement will see Ingenus continue to manufacture the injection.

