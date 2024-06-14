Nadda Pushes for Expanded Health Insurance in Modi 3.0's 100-Day Agenda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday underscored the necessity for expanding health insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to include those aged 70 years and above, aligning with the Modi 3.0 government's 100-day agenda.

Nadda chaired a high-level meeting aimed at achieving health goals within the initial 100 days of the new administration, accompanied by senior ministry officials.

Nadda, alongside ministers of state for health Anupriya Patel and Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, emphasized the crucial expansion of AB-PMJAY coverage and the integration of technology in health programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)