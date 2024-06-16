Noida Woman Finds Centipede in Ice-Cream, Prompts Food Safety Probe

A woman in Noida reported finding a centipede in an ice-cream tub she had ordered through an instant delivery app, prompting a probe by food safety officials. The woman, Deepa Devi, shared a picture of the tub on social media platform X, causing widespread concern.

Deepa Devi expressed her alarm in her post, emphasizing that quality control and food safety should never be compromised. She called for legal action by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in light of such incidents allegedly increasing in number.

The Noida food safety department has since collected samples of the ice-cream for testing from the instant delivery company Blinkit. Chief Food Safety Officer Akshay Goyal stated that the samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing and an investigation is underway, with further action pending the lab reports.

