Tragedy on Uttarakhand Trek: Engineer Succumbs to Heart Attack, One Rescued

A trekker, Virendra Chauhan, died of a heart attack during a trek in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force officials received the alert and managed to rescue the second trekker, Kanti Nautiyal, safely. Chauhan's body was transported to the main road and handed over to district police.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:28 IST
Tragedy on Uttarakhand Trek: Engineer Succumbs to Heart Attack, One Rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred during a trek in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district when a Public Works Department Assistant Engineer, Virendra Chauhan, died from a heart attack. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials responded immediately and successfully rescued another trekker, Kanti Nautiyal.

The SDRF team quickly reached the Dodital trek in the Agoda area after being alerted to the situation. They located Chauhan's body and transported it to the main road via an alternative route, where it was handed over to the district police.

Chauhan's companion, Nautiyal, a resident of Matli in Uttarkashi, was safely escorted back by the rescue team. This incident highlights the perils faced by trekkers in the region and the critical role of the SDRF in ensuring safety.

