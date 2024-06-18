South Korea Faces Medical Standoff: Doctors' Strike Over Quota Plan
South Korean authorities issued return-to-work orders to doctors involved in a one-day walkout amid a long-term strike against plans to increase medical school admissions. Over 12,000 trainee doctors have been striking since February, fearing that increased admissions would harm medical service quality.
South Korea is currently grappling with a significant medical standoff as doctors stage a one-day walkout, protesting government plans to increase medical school admissions. Officials issued return-to-work orders on the same day.
Since February, more than 12,000 trainee doctors have been on strike, opposing the plan to boost the number of medical students. They argue that an increase in admissions could compromise the quality of medical services.
While the strike has not immediately disrupted medical services, it has raised concerns, with some large hospitals experiencing cancellations of surgeries and treatments.
