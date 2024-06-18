Left Menu

South Korea Faces Medical Standoff: Doctors' Strike Over Quota Plan

South Korean authorities issued return-to-work orders to doctors involved in a one-day walkout amid a long-term strike against plans to increase medical school admissions. Over 12,000 trainee doctors have been striking since February, fearing that increased admissions would harm medical service quality.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:52 IST
South Korea Faces Medical Standoff: Doctors' Strike Over Quota Plan
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is currently grappling with a significant medical standoff as doctors stage a one-day walkout, protesting government plans to increase medical school admissions. Officials issued return-to-work orders on the same day.

Since February, more than 12,000 trainee doctors have been on strike, opposing the plan to boost the number of medical students. They argue that an increase in admissions could compromise the quality of medical services.

While the strike has not immediately disrupted medical services, it has raised concerns, with some large hospitals experiencing cancellations of surgeries and treatments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024