South Korea Faces Medical Standoff: Doctors' Strike Over Quota Plan

South Korea is currently grappling with a significant medical standoff as doctors stage a one-day walkout, protesting government plans to increase medical school admissions. Officials issued return-to-work orders on the same day.

Since February, more than 12,000 trainee doctors have been on strike, opposing the plan to boost the number of medical students. They argue that an increase in admissions could compromise the quality of medical services.

While the strike has not immediately disrupted medical services, it has raised concerns, with some large hospitals experiencing cancellations of surgeries and treatments.

