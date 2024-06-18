Left Menu

China Accuses U.S. of Hypocrisy Over Secret Anti-Vaccine Campaign

China's embassy in the Philippines has charged the U.S. military with hypocrisy, malign intentions, and double standards. This accusation follows a Reuters report alleging that the U.S. ran a covert program to undermine confidence in Chinese vaccines, including Sinovac, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:19 IST
China's embassy in the Philippines accused the U.S. military of "hypocrisy, malign intention and double standards" in response to a report of secret U.S. campaign to undermine confidence in a Chinese vaccines and other aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remarks made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday were in response to a Reuters investigative report that said the U.S. military launched a clandestine programme during the COVID pandemic to discredit China's Sinovac inoculation.

