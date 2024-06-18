China Accuses U.S. of Hypocrisy Over Secret Anti-Vaccine Campaign
China's embassy in the Philippines has charged the U.S. military with hypocrisy, malign intentions, and double standards. This accusation follows a Reuters report alleging that the U.S. ran a covert program to undermine confidence in Chinese vaccines, including Sinovac, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:19 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
China's embassy in the Philippines accused the U.S. military of "hypocrisy, malign intention and double standards" in response to a report of secret U.S. campaign to undermine confidence in a Chinese vaccines and other aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remarks made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday were in response to a Reuters investigative report that said the U.S. military launched a clandestine programme during the COVID pandemic to discredit China's Sinovac inoculation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S. military
- hypocrisy
- COVID-19
- vaccines
- Sinovac
- embassy
- Philippines
- allegations
- Reuters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Petrol Bomb Attack at Israeli Embassy in Bucharest
After Maldives ban entry of Israelis, Israel Embassy asks citizens to explore Indian beaches
Beware of Fraudulent Job Offers in Myanmar: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory
Molotov Cocktail Incident Outside Israeli Embassy in Bucharest
Pakistan: UK Embassy official booked in road accident case