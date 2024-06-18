Left Menu

Indian-Origin Brain Trauma Expert Honored by King Charles III

Professor David Krishna Menon, an India-born Brain Trauma Expert and Head of Division of Anaesthesia at the University of Cambridge, has been conferred with the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by King Charles III for his services to neurocritical care. Menon's contributions include founding NCCU at Addenbrooke’s NHS, leading numerous research initiatives, and securing substantial funding.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Professor David Krishna Menon, a distinguished brain trauma expert originally from India, has been honored with the prestigious Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by King Charles III. Known for his significant contributions to neurocritical care, Menon is the Head of Division of Anaesthesia at the University of Cambridge.

Among his numerous achievements, Menon founded the Neurosciences Critical Care Unit (NCCU) at Addenbrooke's NHS teaching hospital in Cambridge. His pioneering efforts have elevated the global standards in the clinical and research realms of traumatic brain injury, benefiting countless patients worldwide.

Expressing his gratitude, Professor Menon said, 'I am deeply honoured to be nominated for a CBE and accept it on behalf of all those who have worked with me during what has been – and continues to be – a very rewarding career.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

