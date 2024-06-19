Air Pollution Claims 8.1 Million Lives Globally in 2021

A staggering 8.1 million deaths were attributed to air pollution worldwide in 2021, according to a report released on Wednesday. India and China experienced particularly severe impacts, with 2.1 million and 2.3 million fatalities, respectively.

The report, published by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) in collaboration with UNICEF, also revealed that air pollution caused the deaths of 169,400 children under the age of five in India alone. Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh followed, with significant child mortality figures due to air quality issues.

In South Asia, air pollution emerged as the leading risk factor for death, surpassing high blood pressure, diet, and tobacco use. The report noted that 2021 recorded the highest number of deaths linked to air pollution, with India and China together contributing to over half of the global disease burden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)