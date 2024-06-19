Left Menu

Air Pollution Claims 8.1 Million Lives Globally in 2021

Air pollution caused 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, significantly impacting India and China with 2.1 million and 2.3 million fatalities, respectively. The Health Effects Institute and UNICEF report highlights that air pollution is a major risk factor, particularly in South Asia, which saw the highest child mortality rates.

A staggering 8.1 million deaths were attributed to air pollution worldwide in 2021, according to a report released on Wednesday. India and China experienced particularly severe impacts, with 2.1 million and 2.3 million fatalities, respectively.

The report, published by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) in collaboration with UNICEF, also revealed that air pollution caused the deaths of 169,400 children under the age of five in India alone. Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh followed, with significant child mortality figures due to air quality issues.

In South Asia, air pollution emerged as the leading risk factor for death, surpassing high blood pressure, diet, and tobacco use. The report noted that 2021 recorded the highest number of deaths linked to air pollution, with India and China together contributing to over half of the global disease burden.

