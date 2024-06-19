Left Menu

Air Pollution: An Overlooked Crisis Leading to 8.1 Million Deaths Globally

Air pollution caused 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, heavily affecting India and China. A report by the Health Effects Institute in partnership with UNICEF highlights the severe health implications, particularly on children under five. The findings emphasize the urgent need for improved air quality and health policies.

Air pollution's deadly grip resulted in 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, with India and China accounting for 4.4 million of these fatalities. This alarming data comes from a recent report by the Health Effects Institute (HEI), an independent U.S.-based research organization, in cooperation with UNICEF. The study underscores the severe impact of air pollution, notably causing 169,400 child deaths under five in India alone.

Other nations also faced significant losses, with Nigeria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh witnessing disturbingly high child mortality rates due to polluted air. According to the report, air pollution emerged as the top cause of death in South Asia, overshadowing other risk factors like high blood pressure, diet, and tobacco use.

The report details that PM2.5 particles and ozone contributed to the majority of the deaths, affecting lung and cardiovascular systems and leading to diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and lung cancer. HEI's President, Elena Craft, emphasized the urgent need for global actions to improve air quality. Pallavi Pant, Head of Global Health at HEI, highlighted the report as a clarion call for cities and countries to prioritize air quality in health policies.

