Kohli's Near Century Leads India to Victory Over New Zealand

In a thrilling encounter at Vadodara, India secured a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the first one-day international. Virat Kohli led the chase with an outstanding 93, falling just short of his 54th ODI century. However, Kohli's performance, along with India's strategic innings, sealed their win.

The day began with India choosing to field after winning the toss, considering dew as a factor for the second innings. New Zealand's openers, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, initially frustrated India with a 117-run partnership. Harshit Rana's timely breakthroughs helped India regain control, limiting New Zealand to 300 runs.

Despite early losses in their chase, India steadied through Kohli and Shubman Gill's crucial partnership. A late surge, led by KL Rahul, secured the win under pressure. With this victory, India takes a 1-0 lead in the series, heading into the second game in Rajkot.

