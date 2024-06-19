Finger Found in Ice Cream: Shock Discovery by Mumbai Doctor

Mumbai Police have identified Omkar Pote, an employee at a Pune ice cream factory who lost the tip of his finger during the manufacturing process. This led to the shocking discovery of human flesh with a nail in a butterscotch ice cream cone ordered online by a Mumbai doctor, officials announced.

Pote, 24, lost the tip of his finger on May 11 at the Fortune Dairy factory in Indapur. His DNA samples have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for verification, according to police officials.

The incident surfaced when an MBBS doctor from Mumbai's Malad West found the flesh in an ice cream cone on June 12. Following his complaint, police traced the source, leading them to Pote. Investigations have extended to other units involved in the ice cream cone filling process.

