Staggering Global Death Toll: Air Pollution Claims 8.1 Million Lives in 2021
A report by the Health Effects Institute reveals that air pollution caused 8.1 million deaths globally in 2021, with significant fatalities in India and China. The report underscores the severe health impacts of PM2.5 particles, especially on children and low-income countries.
Air pollution was linked to a staggering 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Health Effects Institute (HEI), an independent US-based research organization, in partnership with UNICEF.
The report highlighted that India and China recorded the highest fatalities, with 2.1 million and 2.3 million deaths respectively. Alarmingly, air pollution claimed the lives of 169,400 children under the age of five in India that year.
HEI's President, Elena Craft, emphasized the report's findings: 'Air pollution has enormous implications for health. We know that improving air quality and global public health is practical and achievable.'
