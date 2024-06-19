Delhi's Emergency Action: Health Officials Boost Beds Amid Heatwave Crisis

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday held an emergency meeting with hospital heads, directing a scale-up of beds to accommodate heat-related illness patients.

The meeting concluded with a plan requesting Delhi Police beat officers and patrolling teams' assistance in relocating homeless individuals to shelter homes if found on footpaths.

Bharadwaj later stated on social media platform X, 'Chaired an emergency meeting with heads of all major hospitals regarding heat stroke patients. Delhi Police beat officers/ patrolling teams will assist in shifting homeless to shelter homes if they are lying under open sky. We have communicated this need to the Delhi Police Commissioner.'

The Health Department stressed the importance of prompt management for heat-affected patients, ensuring emergency services remain operational 24/7 and that a senior doctor is always available.

Additionally, Bharadwaj mandated hospitals to reserve two beds, with the LNJP Hospital reserving five, specifically for heatstroke patients. CATS Ambulance Service has also been directed to stay on high alert to transfer patients promptly.

