Blistering Heatwave Devastates India: Over 110 Dead and Thousands Suffering

The unremitting heatwave sweeping across vast parts of India has already claimed at least 110 lives, with more than 40,000 people grappling with suspected heatstroke from March 1 to June 18 this year, according to sources from the Health Ministry.

Uttar Pradesh is the hardest-hit state, with 36 deaths reported, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha, according to data compiled by the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance under the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). An official source indicated that the actual numbers might be higher as the data is still being compiled from various states.

On June 18 alone, six heatstroke-related deaths were recorded. Northern and eastern regions of India remain in the grip of a prolonged heatwave, leading to an increase in heatstroke casualties and compelling the Centre to issue advisories to hospitals. Union Health Minister J P Nadda has mandated the establishment of special heatwave units in all central government hospitals to handle heat-related illnesses.

Nadda urged officials to ensure that hospitals are fully prepared to provide optimum care for those affected. The Health Ministry has also issued an advisory for state health departments on managing the heatwave season. The advisory stresses the need for preparation and timely response to mitigate the health impacts of extreme heat, urging state nodal officers to submit daily data on heatstroke cases and deaths. Additionally, the advisory calls for dissemination of early heatwave warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and ensuring adequate medical supplies and functioning cooling systems in hospitals.

