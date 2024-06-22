Heatwave Strains Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department with Surging Autopsies

Amid severe heatwave conditions, the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department has registered a surge in autopsies, receiving 18 more bodies for postmortem on June 21. This brings the total to 93 autopsies in just four days, officials reported on Saturday.

The department has initiated DNA sampling of unidentified bodies to facilitate timely disposal and reduce the growing pile at the mortuary, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Suneel Kumar Sharma. Out of the recent 18 bodies, six remain unidentified.

Highlighting the extraordinary nature of the current heatwave, Dr. Sharma noted the extreme weather conditions and increased humidity are not typical, leading to higher mortality rates. The heat's impact varies, with healthy individuals less affected, while vulnerable groups like construction workers and security personnel are at higher risk. Private hospitals have extended support by providing additional mortuary freezer space to cope with the surge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)