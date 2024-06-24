Re-energize efforts and increase awareness to reach the goal of zero childhood deaths due to diarrhoea: Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, launched the National STOP Diarrhoea Campaign 2024 today. He was accompanied by Smt. Anupriya Patel and Shri Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare. The dignitaries also unveiled IEC materials, including logos, posters, radio spots, and audiovisuals for the campaign, and distributed oral rehydration salts (ORS) and zinc tablets to children.

The campaign's goal is to achieve zero child deaths due to childhood diarrhoea. Unlike the previous two-week campaign, the new strategy involves a two-month-long campaign with the pre-positioning of two ORS packets and zinc co-packaging to children under five. It will also include extensive IEC efforts across multiple sectors such as health, water and sanitation, education, and rural development.

Speaking at the launch, Shri J.P. Nadda emphasized the connection between Mission Indradhanush, the Rotavirus vaccine, and the STOP Diarrhoea Campaign, highlighting their collective impact on reducing childhood mortality. He noted that India was the first country to introduce the Rotavirus vaccine in 2014 and credited initiatives like the National Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and the expansion of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir network for further reducing diarrhoea cases and mortality.

The Health Minister stressed the importance of sensitizing health workers and enhancing capacity building to strengthen diarrhoea management. He expressed confidence that healthcare workers could replicate the robust delivery mechanism seen during the COVID-19 vaccination drive to ensure the success of the STOP Diarrhoea Campaign.

Shri Jadhav Prataprao underscored the need for preventative measures and cleanliness to combat diarrhoea. He urged officials to set diarrhoea prevention targets alongside providing ORS and zinc tablets to children.

Smt. Anupriya Patel highlighted the preventability and curability of childhood diarrhoea and called for renewed efforts and increased awareness to achieve the campaign’s goal of zero childhood deaths.

Union Health Secretary Shri Apurva Chandra remarked on the campaign's expansion from a fortnightly effort to a more comprehensive approach, aiming to reduce diarrhoea among children. Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, expressed hope that the campaign would strengthen diarrhoea management strategies in India.

Senior state officials shared their preparedness levels and best practices during the event, emphasizing the collaborative effort required to achieve the campaign's ambitious goals.