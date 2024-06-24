Left Menu

Tobacco-Free Educational Institution Guidelines Unveiled to Protect Youth

On World No Tobacco Day (WNTD), observed on 31st May 2024, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, launched the “ToFEI Implementation Manual” for schools.

Updated: 24-06-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:29 IST
Tobacco-Free Educational Institution Guidelines Unveiled to Protect Youth
According to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) 2019, 8.5 percent of school students aged 13 to 15 consume tobacco in various forms.
Tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable deaths and diseases in India, accounting for nearly 1.35 million deaths annually. As the second-largest consumer and producer of tobacco, the country faces significant public health challenges. According to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS) 2019, 8.5 percent of school students aged 13 to 15 consume tobacco in various forms.

The easy access to tobacco products around school campuses is a major contributing factor to this alarming statistic. In response, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has introduced the Tobacco-Free Educational Institution (ToFEI) Guidelines under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) to protect minors and youth from tobacco use.

On World No Tobacco Day (WNTD), observed on 31st May 2024, the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, launched the “ToFEI Implementation Manual” for schools. The goal is to ensure that educational institutions nationwide comply with ToFEI guidelines and become tobacco-free zones.

To support this mission, the Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy has issued a detailed advisory to all States and Union Territories. The advisory outlines several activities for schools and surrounding areas to undertake, including:

Displaying ‘Tobacco-Free Area’ signage within educational premises, with the contact information of a designated person.

Ensuring no evidence of tobacco use, such as cigarette butts or discarded tobacco pouches, inside the premises.

Displaying posters and other awareness materials on the harms of tobacco within school grounds.

Organizing at least one tobacco control activity every six months.

Nominating ‘Tobacco Monitors’ and displaying their contact information on signage.

Including “No Tobacco Use” guidelines in the educational institution's code of conduct.

Marking a 100-yard tobacco-free zone from the boundary of the educational institution.

Prohibiting shops within 100 yards of schools from selling tobacco products.

Administering a pledge against tobacco use as outlined in the ToFEI Implementation Manual.

The Secretary emphasized the role of civil society in spreading awareness about de-addiction through street plays, video films, talks by NGOs, and resource persons. States and UTs were encouraged to utilize platforms such as School Management Committee meetings, the National Social Service, and the Vidyanjali-School Volunteer Initiative to engage stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, and staff, in tobacco prevention efforts.

This comprehensive approach aims to create a safer, healthier environment for India’s youth by reducing their exposure to tobacco and its associated risks.

 

