Telangana Junior Doctors' Strike Enters Second Day Amid Stipend, Infrastructure Demands
The junior doctors in Telangana continued their strike for the second day, demanding timely stipends, better infrastructure, and security in hospitals. They have boycotted outpatient and elective services but are maintaining emergency care. Officials report alternative measures in place to mitigate the impact on healthcare services.
The strike by junior doctors in Telangana over demands such as the timely release of stipends and improved infrastructure entered its second day on Tuesday. The striking doctors, who are skipping outpatient services and elective surgeries, have continued to provide emergency care.
Protests took place at various government-run hospitals on Monday, with the Telangana Junior Doctors Association President, Dr. G Sai Sri Harsha, emphasizing the urgency of their demands.
In response, an official at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) confirmed that alternative measures are being implemented to ensure healthcare services remain unaffected, despite the disruption caused by the strike.
The protesters are calling for the release of their stipends through a 'green channel', alongside demands for adequate faculty at medical colleges and the construction of a new facility for OGH.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
