Telangana Junior Doctors' Strike Enters Second Day Amid Stipend, Infrastructure Demands

The strike by junior doctors in Telangana over demands such as the timely release of stipends and improved infrastructure entered its second day on Tuesday. The striking doctors, who are skipping outpatient services and elective surgeries, have continued to provide emergency care.

Protests took place at various government-run hospitals on Monday, with the Telangana Junior Doctors Association President, Dr. G Sai Sri Harsha, emphasizing the urgency of their demands.

In response, an official at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) confirmed that alternative measures are being implemented to ensure healthcare services remain unaffected, despite the disruption caused by the strike.

The protesters are calling for the release of their stipends through a 'green channel', alongside demands for adequate faculty at medical colleges and the construction of a new facility for OGH.

