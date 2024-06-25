Jharkhand Enhances Healthcare and LPG Schemes Ahead of Elections
The Jharkhand government plans to launch healthcare and LPG subsidy schemes targeting those deprived of central benefits. The schemes include comprehensive healthcare coverage and affordable LPG cylinders for the poor. Chief Minister Champai Soren directed swift implementation, emphasizing healthcare center improvements and increased nursing college intake.
The Jharkhand government is set to introduce healthcare and LPG subsidy schemes for residents deprived of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat benefits, an official announced on Tuesday.
In a major initiative, the state's healthcare scheme promises coverage up to Rs 15 lakh per family, while the LPG scheme targets affordable cylinders for impoverished households, the official added.
Chief Minister Champai Soren has instructed officials to expedite the processes to ensure timely implementation of these schemes. During a review of the Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, and Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Departments, Soren stressed on enhancing the conditions of health sub-centres and ensuring regular attendance of healthcare workers.
He also advocated for an increased intake capacity in state nursing colleges and better scholarship benefits and placement opportunities for students. The CM further directed the Food and Public Distribution Department to finalize the criteria for the LPG subsidy beneficiaries quickly.
'This is a crucial initiative aimed at providing affordable gas cylinders to the poorest and most deprived families,' Soren remarked.
The announcement comes as Jharkhand gears up for elections later this year.
