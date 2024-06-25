South Africa Records Third Death from Mpox Amid Ongoing Outbreak
South Africa reported its third death from the viral infection mpox, with 16 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in May. The latest victim was a 40-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal with symptoms including a body-wide rash. He passed away at home, with positive results confirmed on June 23, 2024.
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:29 IST
(Adds more detail and quote, paragraphs 2-3) JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) -
South Africa has recorded its third death from the viral infection mpox in an outbreak that started in May and has seen 16 laboratory-confirmed cases so far, its health ministry said on Tuesday. The third person who died was a 40-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal province who had mpox-like symptoms including a rash all over his body, the ministry said.
"He passed on at home and the results came back positive for mpox on the 23rd June 2024," it added in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J P Nadda Returns to Health Ministry in Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle
J P Nadda Reassumes Health Ministry, Overseeing Lok Sabha 2024 Prep
J P Nadda Takes Charge of Union Health Ministry: A Revamp in Modi’s Cabinet
Hamirpur Diarrhoea Outbreak Now Under Control
Two elderly person die, over 80 fall ill due to cholera outbreak in MP's Bhind