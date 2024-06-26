India's Oral Care Revolution: Innovations and Market Trends

Mintel's latest research uncovers a surprising trend: 59% of Indian consumers brush their teeth only once a day and 34% manage it twice. Gender analysis shows women are more diligent in oral care compared to men.

Between January and December 2023, toothpaste innovation surged, accounting for 51% of new launches, as per Mintel's Global New Products Database. New home-grown brands are emerging, targeting concerns like sensitivity and whitening.

Tanya Rajani from Mintel Reports India notes social media mentions of oral care terms are frequent, reflecting growing interest. Brands can leverage this by associating oral health with overall well-being and introducing novel flavors to enhance consumer engagement.

