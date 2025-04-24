Dombivli Stands Still: United Protest Against Pahalgam Attack

In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra's Dombivli town came to a standstill on Thursday, with commercial establishments closed and vehicles off the roads. The local community called for a bandh to protest the attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, including three cousins from the town.

The usual hustle and bustle of Dombivli streets was replaced by a somber atmosphere. Most commercial operations ceased, and small groups gathered at street corners, discussing the tragic loss of lives. The three victims from Dombivli were significant earners for their families, amplifying the community's grief.

The bandh, which was peaceful according to Thane police, saw support from all major political parties and civil organizations. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside local political leaders, attended the victims' last rites amid public calls for strict punishment for those responsible for the attack and demands to ban Pakistani products.

