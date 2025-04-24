Dombivli Stands Still: United Protest Against Pahalgam Attack
Dombivli town in Maharashtra observed a spontaneous bandh protesting against the terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K. The attack claimed the lives of three local residents among others. Commercial activities halted, and participation from political and civil groups highlighted the community's demand for strict action against the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra's Dombivli town came to a standstill on Thursday, with commercial establishments closed and vehicles off the roads. The local community called for a bandh to protest the attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, including three cousins from the town.
The usual hustle and bustle of Dombivli streets was replaced by a somber atmosphere. Most commercial operations ceased, and small groups gathered at street corners, discussing the tragic loss of lives. The three victims from Dombivli were significant earners for their families, amplifying the community's grief.
The bandh, which was peaceful according to Thane police, saw support from all major political parties and civil organizations. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside local political leaders, attended the victims' last rites amid public calls for strict punishment for those responsible for the attack and demands to ban Pakistani products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Funding Freeze: Trump's Crackdown on Universities Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
Calm After Storm: Murshidabad Protests Over Waqf Act
Maharashtra's Financial Strategy: External Loans with Fiscal Caution
Imran Khan's Sisters Stand Firm: A Protest of Determination Amidst Controversy
Waqf Amendment Sparks Political Tensions and Protests