Pakistan’s Security Huddle Amid Indus Water Treaty Crisis

Pakistan convenes a high-level security meeting to respond to India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and diplomatic downgrading post Pahalgam attack. Key leaders to address internal and external implications of India's actions, with potential risks on looming diplomatic and water disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, Pakistan is convening a high-powered security meeting on Thursday to strategize a response to India's recent decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties following the Pahalgam attack. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called the National Security Committee to deliberate on these 'irresponsible actions' by India.

Key military and political figures, including three services chiefs and important ministers, are participating in the discussions, as noted by Radio Pakistan. The tensions escalated when India on Wednesday announced the suspension of the strategic 1960 water-sharing agreement and expelled Pakistani military attaches, accusing cross-border connections to the attack that resulted in 26 deaths.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar criticized India's approach to the situation as 'immature' and 'hasty.' Diplomatic analysts caution that these developments could push Indo-Pak relations even lower, risking long-term water and diplomatic disputes. This follows India's tightening of travel restrictions for Pakistani nationals, marking another downturn in bilateral engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

