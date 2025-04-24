Zelenskiy Seeks South Africa's Support Amidst Global Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy landed in South Africa on Thursday, aiming for discussions with President Cyril Ramaphosa focused on bilateral cooperation and exploring avenues to end Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy, facing pressures from the United States for progress in peace talks, stressed the importance of fostering international support for Ukraine's efforts. In a statement on X, he emphasized the need for measures that bring a closer-to-just peace.

South Africa, known for its neutral stance due to strong ties with Russia, sees this visit as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and pursue practical solutions for lasting peace. Zelenskiy's engagement with Ramaphosa marks the first visit by a Ukrainian leader to South Africa.

