Odisha CM Honours Pahalgam Terror Victim, Prashant Satpathy

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi paid respects to Prashant Satpathy, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack. The state pledges Rs. 20 lakh aid, a job for his wife, and education support for his child. This follows a significant wave of condemnation from state and national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:42 IST
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi paying final tributes to Prashant Satpathy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the native village of Prashant Satpathy in Balasore to pay his last respects to the slain victim of the Pahalgam terror attack. Satpathy was among the 26 people who lost their lives in the April 22 incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation.

During his visit, CM Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced that the Odisha government would provide financial assistance of Rs. 20 lakhs to Satpathy's family. Additionally, he stated that the government would ensure Satpathy's wife receives a job and support the education of their child.

The attack has reverberated across the nation, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo to express similar sentiments. The Deputy CM urged a strong response to such acts of violence, emphasizing it's an affront to civil society. The Indian government has since announced new measures against Pakistan to curb cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

