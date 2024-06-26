Left Menu

Tragic Protests: Tax Rise Turmoil in Kenya

At least 23 individuals lost their lives, and 30 others are receiving medical treatment for bullet wounds sustained during widespread protests against tax increases in Kenya, as reported by the Kenya Medical Association.

At least 23 people were killed and another 30 were being treated for bullet wounds sustained during nationwide protests against tax rises in Kenya on Tuesday, the Kenya Medical Association said on Wednesday.

