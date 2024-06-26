Tragic Protests: Tax Rise Turmoil in Kenya
At least 23 individuals lost their lives, and 30 others are receiving medical treatment for bullet wounds sustained during widespread protests against tax increases in Kenya, as reported by the Kenya Medical Association.
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:39 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
At least 23 people were killed and another 30 were being treated for bullet wounds sustained during nationwide protests against tax rises in Kenya on Tuesday, the Kenya Medical Association said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mpox Outbreak in South Africa: Tragic Death Toll Rises
Tragic Explosion at Maharashtra’s Explosives Factory: Death Toll Rises to Nine
Staggering Global Death Toll: Air Pollution Claims 8.1 Million Lives in 2021
Death toll in West Bengal train accident rises to 15, 60 injured: Official.
Tamil Nadu illicit liquor case: Death toll goes up to 34, CM Stalin announces compensation