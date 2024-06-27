Left Menu

Veteran BJP Leader L.K. Advani Hospitalized at AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, aged 96, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi late Wednesday night. Sources confirm that he is stable and currently under observation in the Department of Urology. Details on his specific ailment are not immediately available.

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi late Wednesday night, according to sources.

At 96 years old, the former deputy prime minister is reported to be in a stable condition and is currently under observation. He is being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology.

Details regarding the specific nature of his ailment remain unclear at this time.

