Veteran BJP Leader L.K. Advani Hospitalized at AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi late Wednesday night, according to sources.

At 96 years old, the former deputy prime minister is reported to be in a stable condition and is currently under observation. He is being treated by doctors from the Department of Urology.

Details regarding the specific nature of his ailment remain unclear at this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)