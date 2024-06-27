Jamia Millia Islamia Secures Major UK Grant for Global Oral Health Initiative

Professor Abhishek Mehta of Jamia Millia Islamia has been honored with a substantial grant of 39,000 GBP (equivalent to 91.15 lakh INR) from the UK government's NIHR Global Health Group. This funding is allocated for a significant Oral Health project aiming to mitigate oral health disparities in lower-middle and middle-income countries, specifically Kenya, Colombia, India, and Brazil.

Mehta, a distinguished faculty member in Public Health Dentistry, has been appointed as the Principal Investigator and India Lead for this groundbreaking project. Supported by the National Institute of Healthcare and Research, the two-year research seeks to evaluate the patterns, causes, and impacts of oral health inequalities and the economic burden of oral diseases. The study will also examine the role of sugar and tobacco industries as commercial determinants affecting oral health.

Apart from aiming to stir necessary reforms in public health systems, the project focuses on developing local research capacities through a comprehensive training and development program. This ambitious initiative will engage early and mid-career researchers from various dental colleges and public health institutions across India. Jamia is one of several collaborators in this multinational endeavor led by University College London, encompassing researchers from ten countries.

