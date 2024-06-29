Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

The latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO), titled "Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health and Treatment of Substance Use Disorders," presents a sobering analysis of the global burden caused by alcohol and psychoactive substances. This extensive document not only sheds light on the current state of alcohol and drug use but also emphasizes the urgent need for robust policies and enhanced treatment services to address the escalating crisis.

The Heavy Toll of Alcohol and Drugs

In 2019 alone, alcohol consumption was responsible for a staggering 2.6 million deaths worldwide. This figure is compounded by nearly 600,000 deaths attributed to psychoactive drugs. The detrimental effects of these substances are far-reaching, exacerbating mental health issues and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases and cancers. Injecting drug use, in particular, continues to drive epidemics of HIV and viral hepatitis, while substance use disorders (SUDs) significantly contribute to injuries from traffic accidents and violence.

The report highlights the need to address the commercial determinants of substance use, noting that effective prevention and harm reduction strategies must encompass a comprehensive understanding of socioeconomic, psychosocial, and biological factors influencing substance use.

Alcohol Consumption Trends and Health Impacts

While global alcohol consumption per capita has seen a slight decline—from 5.7 liters in 2010 to 5.5 liters in 2019—the reduction is not sufficient to offset the health burdens associated with alcohol use. The COVID-19 pandemic further impacted these trends, with a notable 10 percent decrease in alcohol consumption from 2019 to 2020. Despite this, heavy episodic drinking, especially among men, remains a critical issue, with 17 percent of people aged 15 and older and 38 percent of current drinkers engaging in binge drinking.

The health consequences of alcohol consumption are severe and wide-ranging. Alcohol is linked to 31 different health conditions, causing 2.6 million deaths in 2019, which accounts for 4.7 percent of all deaths that year. The highest rates of alcohol-attributable deaths are observed in the WHO African and European regions. Additionally, an estimated 400 million people globally live with alcohol use disorders, highlighting the pressing need for effective treatment and intervention strategies.

Policy Responses and Treatment Gaps

Over the past decade, there has been a 13 percent increase in the number of countries adopting written national alcohol policies. However, the implementation of these policies, especially those proven to reduce alcohol-related harm, such as pricing policies and marketing restrictions, remains inadequate. Internet and social media advertising of alcohol, in particular, remain largely unregulated.

The report also underscores significant gaps in treatment services for substance use disorders. While effective and cost-effective treatments exist, their availability is limited. About 20 percent of countries lack screening and brief intervention programs, and specialized services are often restricted to acute conditions. Furthermore, many countries do not provide programs for populations with special treatment needs or alternatives to criminal sanctions for substance use disorders.

Treatment coverage for SUDs is critically low, with significant variations between countries. One-third of countries do not collect data on the epidemiology of SUDs, and more than 40 percent do not collect data on service provision and utilization. The Service Capacity Index (SCI) for SUDs highlights the disparities in treatment capacity, which correlates with income levels.

Moving Forward: Global Recommendations

The WHO report calls for a coordinated global advocacy campaign to raise awareness about the impact of substance use and the effectiveness of public health approaches. Strengthening prevention and treatment capacity for SUDs should be an integral part of Universal Health Coverage. This requires extensive training for health professionals at all levels and accelerating international efforts on capacity-building and knowledge transfer.

Resource mobilization and innovative funding mechanisms are essential to support the development and implementation of effective public health policies. Strengthening health and social systems to address substance use disorders is crucial to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG Health Target 3.5, which focuses on the prevention and treatment of substance abuse.