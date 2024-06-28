Bank of Maharashtra's MAHA-DOC Scheme: A Lifeline for Medical Professionals

New Delhi (India), June 28: In a significant move addressing pressing challenges in the healthcare sector, Bank of Maharashtra has launched the MAHA-DOC Scheme, tailored specifically for medical professionals. This initiative aligns with the bank's mission to foster a robust healthcare ecosystem prioritizing quality and accessibility.

Eligibility for the scheme includes registered medical practitioners with degrees such as BAHMS, BAMS, BPT, MBBS, and BDS, who have at least two years of professional experience post-qualification. It also covers those registered under the MSMED Act, 2006, and holders of the Udyam Registration certificate, ensuring a wide reach within the medical community.

The comprehensive nature of the scheme offers support for establishing healthcare facilities, purchasing essential medical equipment, modernizing existing facilities, and stocking critical medicines and vaccines. Additionally, it provides specialized financial needs for IVF centers and more.

Financially, the scheme offers term loans up to Rs. 25.00 crores, attractive interest rates linked to the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR), and CGTMSE coverage for loans up to Rs. 5.00 crore. The flexible repayment period of up to 12 years empowers practitioners to stabilize and grow their operations.

Bank of Maharashtra's MAHA-DOC Scheme for Doctors is more than a financial initiative; it's a vital component of a broader vision to enhance the healthcare sector, ensuring quality and accessible services for all.

