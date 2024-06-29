Top Health News: Emergency Abortion Ruling, Nasal Spray EpiPen Alternative, Diabetes Drug Incentives

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho for now

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday to permit - for now - abortions to be performed in Idaho when pregnant women are facing medical emergencies, as the justices dispensed with the contentious issue without actually deciding the underlying legal issue in the case. The 6-3 ruling revived a federal judge's decision that a 1986 U.S. law called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) takes precedence over Idaho's Republican-backed near-total abortion ban when the two conflict. EMTALA requires hospitals that receive funds under the federal Medicare program to "stabilize" patients with emergency medical conditions.

EU regulator backs approval for ARS Pharma's nasal spray alternative to EpiPen

ARS Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the approval of its needle-free emergency treatment, EURneffy, for allergic reactions. The nasal spray EURneffy is seen as an alternative to EpiPen and other autoinjectors that are filled with epinephrine, a life-saving drug used by people at risk of anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions.

India plans incentives for diabetes, obesity drug makers in 2026, government official says

India is planning to offer incentives to promote local manufacturing of GLP-1 drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity, in 2026, a top government official said on Friday. GLP-1 drugs, originally approved to treat diabetes, are also widely being used to treat obesity as they slow digestion, helping patients feel full longer.

Rite Aid bankruptcy plan approved, cutting $2 billion in debt

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday approved Rite Aid's restructuring plan, allowing the pharmacy chain to cut its debt by $2 billion and turn over control to a group of lenders. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan approved Rite Aid's bankruptcy plan at a court hearing in Trenton, New Jersey, saying that the restructuring had saved the company from having to shut down and liquidate operations.

US FDA declines to approve Rocket Pharma's immune disorder gene therapy

Rocket Pharmaceuticals said on Friday the U.S. health regulator declined to approve its gene therapy to treat a rare and severe pediatric disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, sending its shares down more than 12% in early trading. The Food and Drug Administration, through a so-called complete response letter, has sought limited additional information related to certain processes for the gene therapy, called Kresladi, to complete its review.

US professor charged with manipulating data for Alzheimer's drug trial

A U.S. medical professor has been charged with fraud for allegedly submitting false data to get millions of dollars in public funds for research into a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. Federal prosecutors said on Friday that Hoau-Yan Wang, 67, fabricated data included in grant applications to the National Institutes of Health on behalf of himself and a publicly-listed Austin, Texas-based pharmaceutical company for which he was a consultant.

Eisai and Biogen launch Alzheimer's drug Leqembi in China

Eisai and Biogen have launched their Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi in China, the third country after the United States and Japan, the companies said on Friday. Leqembi, which works by removing a toxic protein called beta amyloid from the brain, is the first Alzheimer's treatment proven to alter the course of the fatal, brain-wasting disease.

US CDC recommends updated COVID vaccines for those aged six months and older

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that individuals aged six months and older should be given an updated COVID-19 vaccine for the 2024-25 immunization campaign, irrespective of whether they have previously been vaccinated for the disease. The agency's recommendation on Thursday echoed that of its panel of outside experts, who voted unanimously to recommend the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines, as authorized or approved by the FDA, in those aged six months and older.

Biopharma firm Alumis' shares fall nearly 16% in Nasdaq debut

Shares of biopharmaceutical firm Alumis opened nearly 16% below their initial public offering (IPO) price in their debut on the Nasdaq on Friday. A long-awaited recovery in the IPO market that began earlier this year has begun to sputter as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to delay interest rate cuts, which has also hampered trading in some recently listed shares.

US urges dismissal of lawsuit demanding menthol cigarette ban

The Biden administration asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by anti-smoking groups demanding that it end nearly a year of delay and ban menthol cigarettes, which are used disproportionately by Blacks and younger people. In a Thursday night court filing, the Food and Drug Administration said the delay was not unreasonable because it had yet to determine that a ban was "appropriate for the protection of the public health."

