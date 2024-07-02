Left Menu

NATO Summit Brings Hope for Enhanced Air Defence in Ukraine

Ukraine is set to receive promising updates regarding its air defence systems at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. A senior U.S. official hinted at new announcements on this front, fulfilling Ukraine's urgent requests for additional Patriots or similar systems amidst ongoing missile and drone threats from Russia.

Ukraine is expected to get "good news" in its quest for more air defence systems at a NATO summit in Washington next week, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday. "We hope we'll be able to get to the summit and make some new announcements on air defence," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"You've heard that the Ukrainians are keen to secure additional Patriots or similar systems. And I think we'll have some additional good news for them on that front." The official did not provide any further details.

Ukrainian officials have been urging their allies for months to supply more air defence systems to defend against frequent missile and drone attacks from Russian forces following Moscow's 2022 invasion. Leaders gather for a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Washington from July 9 to July 11, intended in part to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.

