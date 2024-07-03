Zelenskiy Appeals for Enhanced Air Defences Amid Dnipro Tragedy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a fresh appeal for more air defences and approval of long-range strikes on Russian territory on Wednesday, after a missile and drone attack killed five people and wounded 34 in Ukraine's central city of Dnipro.

"The world can protect lives, and that requires the determination of leaders," he said on Telegram.

