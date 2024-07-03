Left Menu

Zelenskiy Appeals for Enhanced Air Defences Amid Dnipro Tragedy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for more air defences and long-range strike approvals following a missile and drone attack that killed five and injured 34 in Dnipro, Ukraine. Highlighting the urgency, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for decisive leadership to protect lives during this ongoing conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a fresh appeal for more air defences and approval of long-range strikes on Russian territory on Wednesday, after a missile and drone attack killed five people and wounded 34 in Ukraine's central city of Dnipro.

"The world can protect lives, and that requires the determination of leaders," he said on Telegram.

