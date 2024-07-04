Be Well Hospitals Celebrates Successful Third Inter-Unit Sports Gala Meet 2024

Be Well Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., a leader in advanced healthcare solutions, successfully hosted its third 'Inter-Unit Sports Gala Meet 2024' at the Chennai YMCA Ground, Nandhanam. The event, marking the 13th anniversary of Be Well Hospitals, featured enthusiastic participation from over 200 players representing various units across the Be Well Group.

The two-day event, filled with camaraderie and friendly competition, aimed to promote team spirit, unity, and a healthy work-life balance. Sports activities such as badminton, carrom, chess, cricket, ring ball, volleyball, and relay provided a platform for employees to showcase their athletic prowess.

The event also witnessed the launch of a tree plantation initiative, symbolizing Be Well's commitment to environmental sustainability and community well-being. The gala concluded with a grand ceremony, graced by actor Prashanth, who inspired the participants with his presence and encouraging words. For more details, visit www.bewellhospitals.in.

