Lal Krishna Advani's Health Condition Stable, Under Observation
The health condition of BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani remains stable. The 96-year-old is currently under observation by a team of doctors at Apollo Hospital, after being admitted Wednesday night. He was previously treated at AIIMS.
The health condition of BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani remains stable, sources revealed on Thursday.
The 96-year-old, born in undivided India, was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Wednesday night, just days after a brief stay at AIIMS.
'Mr. Advani remains stable today and is currently under observation by a team of doctors in the neurology department,' an Apollo Hospital source stated on Thursday.
Advani was brought to Apollo around 9 pm on Wednesday, escorted by his daughter Pratibha Advani. He is being treated by senior consultant Dr. Vinit Suri.
