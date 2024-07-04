Left Menu

Lal Krishna Advani's Health Condition Stable, Under Observation

The health condition of BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani remains stable. The 96-year-old is currently under observation by a team of doctors at Apollo Hospital, after being admitted Wednesday night. He was previously treated at AIIMS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:10 IST
The health condition of BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani remains stable, sources revealed on Thursday.

The 96-year-old, born in undivided India, was admitted to Apollo Hospital on Wednesday night, just days after a brief stay at AIIMS.

'Mr. Advani remains stable today and is currently under observation by a team of doctors in the neurology department,' an Apollo Hospital source stated on Thursday.

Advani was brought to Apollo around 9 pm on Wednesday, escorted by his daughter Pratibha Advani. He is being treated by senior consultant Dr. Vinit Suri.

