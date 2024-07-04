NHLS Labs Operate Despite Cyber-Attack, Urgent Test Results Managed Manually

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has confirmed that its laboratories are operational following a recent cyber-attack, although the automated distribution of test results to clinicians remains disrupted.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the NHLS explained that its systems and infrastructure were compromised by the cyber-attack, affecting the automatic generation and delivery of laboratory reports to clinicians via WebView. Despite these challenges, urgent test results are being communicated directly to requesting clinicians via telephone.

Last month, the NHLS disclosed the cyber-attack, which prompted immediate efforts to implement alternative plans to ensure continuity of services. As part of these measures, the NHLS has circulated a critical test list to all health facilities to manage the volume of test requests, although routine tests continue to be performed.

Special attention has been given to ensuring access to historical tuberculosis (TB) and HIV viral load test results for clinicians. Additional tests, prioritizing those on the critical list, are being expedited. Moreover, the NHLS is developing an electronic registration system for new samples and aims to provide test results electronically, akin to the accessibility of historical TB and HIV viral load results.

Looking ahead, the NHLS anticipates bringing all its systems back online by mid-July to restore normal end-user access. The organization has taken the cyber-attack seriously, filing a case with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and notifying relevant regulatory bodies about the breach.

The NHLS leadership expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and assured the public of their commitment to delivering high-quality diagnostic services despite the challenges posed by the cyber-attack. They emphasized their dedication to resolving the situation swiftly and appreciated the ongoing support and patience of stakeholders during this critical period.