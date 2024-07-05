15 Mpox Recoveries, 5 Remain Hospitalised Amid Rising Cases

The Department of Health has announced that 15 individuals previously diagnosed with Mpox have been given a clean bill of health, while five patients remain hospitalised due to severe complications. These complications are exacerbated by unmanaged or recently diagnosed underlying conditions, such as HIV, according to the department.

"Only one case was re-admitted for further medical attention," the department stated in a recent announcement.

The department emphasized that these 15 recoveries demonstrate that Mpox is treatable when diagnosed early and treated effectively. They urged individuals to seek medical care immediately if they exhibit Mpox-like symptoms or have been in direct contact with someone who tested positive.

Efforts to curb the spread and transmission of Mpox are ongoing, with the department collaborating with various stakeholders.

On Thursday, the department reported four additional Mpox cases in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in South Africa to 20 since the outbreak began in May 2024. All 20 cases involve men, with 10 in Gauteng, nine in KwaZulu-Natal, and one in Western Cape.

Despite the rising number of infections, the death toll has remained at three since the outbreak started.

Common symptoms of Mpox include a rash that can last two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen glands. "The rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, and other areas," the department explained.

The department continues to monitor the situation closely and advises the public to remain vigilant and adhere to health guidelines to prevent further spread of the disease.

For more details and updates, read the full report on the rising Mpox cases and the ongoing efforts to manage the outbreak.