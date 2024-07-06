Australia Contemplates Bold Measures to Combat Diabetes and Obesity
A new parliamentary report urges the Australian government to implement stringent measures to combat diabetes and obesity. Key recommendations include restrictions on junk food advertising, better food labeling, and a sugary drinks levy. The report highlights that these measures could save billions in healthcare costs and prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.
This week saw renewed calls for the Australian government to implement stringent measures aimed at improving diets, including restrictions on junk food advertising, better food labeling, and a levy on sugary drinks, according to a parliamentary inquiry into diabetes in Australia.
Tabled in parliament on Wednesday, the report from a cross-party committee could signal that Australia is poised to adopt the evidence-based healthy eating policies long recommended by public health experts. However, there is skepticism about whether the government will prioritize public health over the profits of the food industry.
Diabetes, particularly Type 2, is a rapidly growing health issue in Australia, affecting more than 1.3 million people. The latest report emphasizes an urgent focus on obesity prevention to reduce the burden of diabetes, which costs the economy billions annually. A comprehensive policy package could be highly cost-effective in preventing future healthcare crises.
