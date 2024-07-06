ICICI Lombard Launches AI-Powered Health Product 'Elevate'

ICICI Lombard, a leading private general insurer in India, announced the launch of its groundbreaking health insurance product, 'Elevate', on July 6, 2024. The AI-powered health product offers numerous innovative features, such as infinite sum insured and infinite claim amount, focusing on personalized solutions for modern health needs and medical emergencies.

'Elevate' includes features like the Power Booster Add-on, which provides a 100% cumulative bonus annually, and the Reset Benefit that allows unlimited resets of coverage. Additionally, the product supports pre-existing conditions like asthma and diabetes, offering benefits within 30 days, contrary to the industry norm of a three-year waiting period.

According to Anand Singhi, Chief of Retail and Government at ICICI Lombard, 'Elevate' represents the company's dedication to innovation and customer-centricity, delivering a deeply personalized insurance experience. ICICI Lombard, with its longstanding legacy and commitment to technological advancements, continues to set new benchmarks in the insurance industry.

