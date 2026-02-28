Germany's Stance in Middle East Tensions: A Commitment to Peace
Germany has not joined U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, said Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Berlin emphasizes its dedication to maintaining peace and security in the Middle East and supports Israel's security. Additionally, Germany believes in the Iranian people's right to self-determination.
Germany has reaffirmed its position of non-engagement in U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian entities, according to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's announcement on Saturday. The nation remains devoted to fostering peace and security across the Middle East.
In a statement, Chancellor Merz emphasized Berlin's unwavering commitment to the security of Israel and highlighted Germany's belief in the Iranian people's right to self-determination.
While the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, Germany stands firm in its diplomatic and peaceful approach, maintaining a focus on stability in the region.
