Revitalizing Ladwa: A Hub of Development in Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced significant development projects in Ladwa constituency, Kurukshetra. Projects include road construction, memorials, and institutes to enhance regional infrastructure and agriculture. Saini also introduced the 'Krishi Vikas Mela' celebrating farmers' efforts, including future plans for a four-lane road connecting major highways.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the rapid development in the Ladwa Assembly constituency, located in Kurukshetra, with projects costing crores underway in rural and urban areas. These endeavors aim to improve local facilities significantly.
Saini inaugurated the beautification of Saraswati Chowk in Babain, addressing local issues and promising efficient solutions. He highlighted key infrastructure initiatives, including the construction of the Guru Ravidas Memorial at Umri and improvements to the Rakshi river and road networks.
Saini also launched the 'Krishi Vikas Mela' at Ladwa, a celebration of the state's agricultural vigor. The event included plans for an Institute of Organic Agriculture and a new four-lane road, enhancing connectivity across Haryana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foundation Stone Laid for Andhra Pradesh Judicial Infrastructure
Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Energy Infrastructure
AI in Agriculture: Promises and Concerns in Maharashtra
Strict Accountability in J&K's Infrastructure: A Zero-Tolerance Approach
Empowering Agriculture and Women's Health: A Vision for Progress