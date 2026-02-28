Tragedy in Kakinada: Firecracker Blast Claims 20 Lives

A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh tragically claimed the lives of 20 individuals, including nine women, while critically injuring nine more. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed the incident and ordered a thorough inquiry to assign responsibility.

The disaster prompted the Andhra Pradesh government to extend immediate relief to affected families, with an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh for each deceased's kin and full medical coverage for the injured. Additionally, assets of those responsible will be seized and distributed among the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their condolences, with Modi announcing Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for each victim's family. The incident mirrors a previous blast at Rayavaram, underlining safety negligence concerns, as this explosion was equally catastrophic in its impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)