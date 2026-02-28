Major Drug Bust: Five Migrant Workers Arrested in Ganja Seizure

In a significant drug bust, five migrant workers were arrested in Puthencruz on charges of drug smuggling on Saturday. Authorities seized 30 kilograms of ganja from the accused, identified as natives of Murshidabad in West Bengal.

The operation was conducted by the Rural District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) in collaboration with local police officers. The suspects reportedly brought the ganja by train from West Bengal to Kerala, disembarking at Aluva and proceeding to Puthencruz by auto.

This crackdown comes amidst a larger effort to tackle narcotics in the region; in the past two weeks alone, rural district police seized a total of 88 kilograms of ganja from various locations in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)