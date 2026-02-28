Major Drug Bust: Five Migrant Workers Arrested in Ganja Seizure
Police arrested five migrant workers in Puthencruz, seizing 30 kilograms of ganja. The gang, from West Bengal, was apprehended by Rural District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force. They were caught with ganja in shoulder bags. The arrests follow recent ganja seizures totaling 88 kg in the district.
In a significant drug bust, five migrant workers were arrested in Puthencruz on charges of drug smuggling on Saturday. Authorities seized 30 kilograms of ganja from the accused, identified as natives of Murshidabad in West Bengal.
The operation was conducted by the Rural District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) in collaboration with local police officers. The suspects reportedly brought the ganja by train from West Bengal to Kerala, disembarking at Aluva and proceeding to Puthencruz by auto.
This crackdown comes amidst a larger effort to tackle narcotics in the region; in the past two weeks alone, rural district police seized a total of 88 kilograms of ganja from various locations in the area.
